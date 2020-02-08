The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board is set to meet Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, and the court appointed receiver has been invited to explain what authority still rests with the board.
In 2005, the solid waste district bought NABORS landfill in northern Baxter County. The district sold bonds to make the purchase.
Problems with revenue and permits from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality led to the district defaulting on bond payments in 2012. The landfill was also shut down.
The bondholders filed suit against the district seeking a receiver to be appointed to collect money they invested. Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox appointed Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece as receiver and accepted his report that led to collection of an $18 annual fee from all commercial and residential property owners in Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties until that debt is repaid.
The court also ordered the solid waste district to pay Treece’s legal fees in connection with the receivership. The receiver has also been tasked with overseeing district expenditures.
The district receives grants for recycling from ADEQ, but the majority of actual income for the district comes from licensing fees charged to solid waste haulers in the district, as well as a $2 fee per ton of solid waste generated in the district and taken to a landfill outside the district.
Carroll County has received initial approval to withdraw from the district in order to form its own district. Fees from Carroll County waste haulers have made up as much as a third of the district’s income. The receiver has filed a petition challenging Carroll County’s exit and that action is still going through the state Court of Appeals.
ADEQ took over permanent closure of the landfill, which has been completed. It’s now up to the district to monitor the landfill for decades to come, which includes paying to pump, haul and treat leachate coming the landfill.
The district board is comprised largely of county judges and mayors of cities within the district. Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway appointed Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl as designee to serve on the board.
At the most recent board meeting, Woehl was elected the new board chairman. He has since that time been in contact with Treece trying to determine the board’s role in management of the district.
Woehl also spoke prior to the formal start of Boone County Quorum Court standing committees’ meeting last Tuesday night.
Woehl said serving on the board has been frustrating work as he has been unable to get answers regarding the board's authority since NABORS landfill's closure and going under receivership. He has also been at odds with district director Melinda Caldwell's contract that hasn't been updated for several years and understanding her role and connection between the board and receiver.
Next Tuesday's meeting will be with Treece. Woehl said the question he wants answered is what authority, if any, the district board has over the receiver. If the answer is none, Woehl said, the board should then be dissolved.
That meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday in council chambers on the second floor of Harrison City Hall.
