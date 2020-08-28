The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District is looking at ways to better manage the used tire collection site in Harrison because the tire recycling program is currently financially strained.
The solid waste board met Tuesday morning in Harrison and interim district director Bill Lord addressed problems he sees with programs in the district.
The district contracts with Champlin Tire Recycling to take used tires across the district. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality is supposed to reimburse the district for removal of those tires.
“The waste tire program is losing money,” said Luke Feighert, Harrison chief financial officer who also handles finance for the district. “ADEQ doesn’t even reimburse us enough to pick up the tires here.”
Feighert said ADEQ has reported there are companies who pick up waste tires for other districts at $1.80 per tire. Ozark Mountain is paying about $2.60 per tire without administration costs. He said Lord is researching other companies that might work out for the district.
Lord said that, in his assessment, the waste tire program has been “neglected.” He explained that as a rule of thumb, a district should collect an amount of tires each year roughly equal to the population of the entire district. Last year, the district collected about 36,000 more tires than would be normal.
Part of that could be security. While some drop off sites are behind a fence or otherwise secured, the one in Harrison is beside Hudson Tire and Battery and is accessible all the time. That means people can go to the site all hours of the day and night and dump tires. They aren’t registered with state authorities and the source of those tires is something of a mystery.
Lord said the district is proposing to educate tire retailers, who pay fees when they sell tires in order to finance the waste tire program, and collection centers about what’s needed to tighten up the system.
Another recommendation is to install fencing and security cameras at the collection center in Harrison, along with signage explaining requirements for dropping off tires. He said people might be more cautious if they understand they are being recorded dropping off tires in the middle of the night.
“So,” Lord said, “we’re going to do what we can to try to stop that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.