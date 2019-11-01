The Harrison School Board voted Monday night to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendation to expel a student for the remainder of the current semester.
The board met in special session for the student discipline hearing. It was held in closed session at the request of the parent.
Pratt told the Daily Times that the High School student — but he declined to say whether boy or girl — had been accused of violating the district’s policy on controlled substances.
“After a long deliberation and a lot of concern for academics and for good discipline in our building, the board chose to expel the student for the remainder of the semester,” Pratt said. “And we hope that everything works out well for that student and we can come back second semester and jump right back in and head toward graduation.”
Under Act 709 of 2019, a school that expels a student must offer him or her digital learning courses or other alternative educational courses for which the student may receive academic credit equal to what would have been awarded the student prior to expulsion.
Pratt told the Daily Times earlier in the year that students do not have to accept the school’s offer of alternate course, or they could even enter homeschooling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.