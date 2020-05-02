The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors recently heard about plans hospital officials have during the COVID-19 emergency.
The board met Tuesday by Zoom with NARMC president and CEO Vince Leist.
Leist asked Sammie Cribbs, chief operating and chief nursing officer, to give an update on what the hospital is doing for the COVID-19 crisis.
“It seems our days, nights, weekends, and moments are all consumed by what is the next thing to do to prepare for the management of COVID-19. Thank you for the opportunity to share each thing that we have done to prepare, but in light of time, we will try to capture the highlights,” she said.
Cribbs said the hospital has ensured that an effective emergency preparedness plan is in place as well as an effective infection identification management and prevention.
“We’ve made sure the hospital is safe with a healthy and sufficiently trained workforce,” she said. “We’ve also ensured an ethical management of scarce resources.”
Cribbs added the staff understands the financial implications and the hospital’s leadership response.
“During this emerging pandemic crisis in our nation, the actions taken to protect our community, our staff, and our patients is imperative,” she said. “The NARMC team of dedicated and educated individuals have taken many steps to ensure the safety and preparedness of our organization.”
Cribbs said the staff is prepared for a surge capacity of increased patients.
“In doing this we have secured personal protective equipment, additional patient care supplies, emergency staffing and contingency plans to ensure that our community has the support they deserve,” she said.
The staff is also working with government agencies to daily adjust care based on CDC recommendations and ADH guidelines.
Testing has been increased at the viral screening clinic at the NARMC Medical Plaza.
“We have started to do elective surgical cases in accordance with the governor’s directive,” Cribbs reported. “We are continuing to test individuals in our community and manage the recovery care as directed by the Arkansas Department of Health.”
The hospital continues to manage the incident command for this national, state and local disaster. This command center is staffed 24/7 and is a key component for communication with all local, county, state and national officials.
“A big thank you to the county leadership, Judge Robert Hathaway and his team through OEM Daniel Bolen, and the sheriff Timmy Roberson. The city leadership with Mayor Jerry Jackson and Harrison Chamber of Commerce president Bob Largent, Fire Chief Mark Lowery and Police Chief Chris Graddy. All of these incredible individuals at a local level have been instrumental in support for the response in this pandemic event.”
Cribbs concluded her report by expressing thanks to the staff, board and community for their support during the pandemic.
“Thank you to each and every community member that has offered support to these healthcare teams who truly are our heroes.”
Under new business, Leist reported he had been asked to represent rural hospitals next week at a press conference.
“I’ve been asked by the American Hospital Association to be a part of a national press conference next week to speak about rural hospitals and the effect of the COVID-19 virus, “Leist said. “That will be live from Harrison, Arkansas.”
Dr. Ken Collins representing the physicians board suggested Leist remember to mention the two months of procedures and screening such as mammograms, colonoscopies and routine laboratory tests that have been postponed.
“I’m concerned that putting off these necessary visits could let cancer spread unknowingly in a patient,” Collins said. Leist agreed.
The board also approved the capital expense of converting an endocrinology room into a negative pressure ward to provide additional space to care for the patients impacted by the current pandemic.
