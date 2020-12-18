The Harrison Board of Education got an update on long- and short-term planning for facilities when it met Tuesday.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said the district must annually submit an updated master facility plan to facilities planner Aliza Jones, who works with most districts in the area.
Dr. Travis Graham, district director of operations, told the board that he and Pratt met with Jones to discuss immediate and future needs regarding district facilities.
Graham explained that the reorganization of the district to move all kindergarten students to the former Eagle Heights Elementary School required some additional examination of the physical plant.
He said bathrooms in each classroom is ideal at the kindergarten level.
“As you know, we don’t just want to send a little one down the hallway on their own to use the restroom,” Graham said.
Four classrooms at what is now Harrison Kindergarten don’t have bathrooms and planners believe they can be added with minimal structural renovation. Graham said those changes should be available for the 2021-22 school year.
Closet space where heating and cooling systems are located would be used to create bathrooms, so HVAC work will be necessary, Graham said.
In addition, the vent hood in the kitchen is the last in the district that needs to be replaced. Graham said they can move the vent hood to an exterior wall to open up the kitchen and better serve staff and students.
He also is holding out hope that can be completed prior to the 2021-22 school year.
Those are immediate goals. Adding safe rooms at Skyline Heights and Forest Heights has been mentioned in the past and Graham said the district wants to continue that conversation with the board.
That will require meeting the city’s planning and zoning regulations, which would also be considered when adding additional classrooms for things like art, PE and choir.
Graham said some parking lots need work as well. The district will be examining those needs in the long-term plan, in addition to making sure all facilities are structurally and aesthetically functional.
The district also wants to look at the possibility of adding a visitor’s locker room and concession stand at the football stadium, as well as baseball and softball fields.
Under terms of the contract with the city of Harrison for transfer of ownership of the old junior high facility, the district will be allowed to use a baseball and softball at the Sports Complex for five years without fees.
That transfer would see the city pay the district $50,000 for the complex of buildings, but it would also free the district from maintenance costs of the buildings that must be kept to state standards if still part of the district. Officials have said the district has spent as much as $100,000 or more on the building since it was vacated in 2017.
Board president Mitch Magness said that aside from the costs involved in maintenance, the transfer would also take responsibility off maintenance staff that could be used for other projects.
Pratt agreed. He said the district wants to put together the entire master plan, complete with cost estimates, and go back to the board in late winter or early spring 2021 with the formal plan for consideration.
