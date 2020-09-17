The Harrison Board of Education heard a report on the progress of students returning to school after being out of school since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt called on Debbie Wilson, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, to give the report.
Wilson started with news regarding the previous school year: The district paid for 876 college hours for students.
“That’s pretty exciting, I think,” Wilson said.
The report, Wilson said, looked different for this year because the district didn’t have end of year data. Schools across the state were closed since March due to the pandemic.
Three columns of the report showed projected number of students who would test proficient in subjects on end-of-year testing. That gives staff a chance to make needed changes in curriculum and instruction.
The report also included interim assessments for students who tested above the benchmark. Interim assessments are usually administered in the fall, then mid-year and spring.
Spring data obviously wasn’t available, but Wilson said fall and mid-year data showed Harrison students assessed at above the state average.
Wilson explained that at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, only 27% of kindergarten students were on target for benchmarks, but by mid-year 66% made the mark.
“And we still had more instructional months to go,” she said.
Students in grades 1 and 2 made similar strides and teachers were disappointed because they didn’t have the spring data with which to compare. Teachers focus on growth and the initial data showed that was happening.
The district was able to administer ACTs and Harrison students outscored the state average in all areas. Some students weren’t able to take the ACTs along with other students, but they will make that up soon, Wilson said.
Pratt asked Wilson if she could share preliminary data on how students assessed at the beginning of the year. Some people had worried that students would have lost ground after being out of school for so many months.
Wilson said staff are still working to put together initial testing data and she plans to have a full report for the board at the October meeting.
She explained overall “big picture” initial data at each grade level showed students to be only a month or two behind.
“But when we start digging in and looking at classroom data, we’re noticing that there’s a big gap this year,” she said. “Our kids that are struggling and our kids that are doing well, the gap has widened a little bit.”
Wilson said that is to be anticipated because the students who are doing well often get more enrichment and support at home than those who are not doing as well.
“I think our big challenge this year will be addressing the big gap we have in learning, but I don’t think that, overall, our scores will look significantly worse than at the beginning of last year,” Wilson said.
