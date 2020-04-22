VALLEY SPRINGS — The Valley Springs School Board met Monday night and took care of business, some of which was related to the COVID-19 statewide emergency and some in preparation for the coming school year.
Superintendent Judy Green said some waivers were required as a result of the cancelation of on-site education for the remaining school year.
One waiver was to guarantee teachers are paid for the remainder of the school year even though classes aren’t in session. Green said teachers are working as much if not more than regular helping students with alternative methods of instruction work.
Another waiver approved will allow for the use of rubber stamp signatures of board member on matters the board approves if they have to meet remotely via internet.
The district is still working on a method to allow electronic signatures on contracts for faculty members because they aren’t physically on campus to sign contracts.
Another waiver allowed faculty vacation days that would normally have to be used by June 30 to being used by the end of the 2020-21 school year.
With the current construction project ongoing, teachers and staff may have to be on site to move into the new facility rather than being on vacation, Green said.
The asbestos abatement plan for Albright Hall was approved with Nabholz Environmental Services handling the job as part of destruction of the old building that was deemed unsuitable for educational purposes. Nabholz Construction is the contractor for the construction project and it will be paid for through the partnership agreement between the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Division of Facilities.
Green said the board voted to hire:
• Stormy Wheeler as an elementary school teacher to replace April Middleton.
• Cassie Lynch as an elementary school teacher to replace Tasha Freeman.
• Mindi Phillips as elementary school counselor to replace Becky Locke.
• Courtney Johnson as a high school teacher to replace Casey Blakeman.
• Byron Cothran as a high school math teacher to replace Tabitha Thomas.
The board normally meets in the high school library, but Green said the meeting was held in the cafeteria because the district is in the process of moving out of the library and administration building. Old Main will be remodeled as the new administration offices.
Green said the only positive about classes not being held is that the move won’t disrupt students’ activities.
