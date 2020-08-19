VALLEY SPRINGS — Valley Springs School Board members got a look at the new high school building prior to meeting in regular session Monday night.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Mallett gave board members a tour of the new building and showed them the areas that still need some work.
Mallett told board members Amy Deaton, Kyle Johnson, Randy Moore and Randy Richardson that there was a lengthy punch list of items that still need to be completed, but 95% was paint and trim.
Representatives from Nabholz Construction, the contractor on the project, and Modus Studio, the architect, had toured the facility and felt good about the progress to date.
“Obviously, we’re behind,” Mallett said, “but thank goodness the governor gave us those few extra weeks.”
Mallet said there is a plan in place with employees starting to work at night to get the building completed and ready for school to start. Still, Mallett said the school will be using the new building when school starts next Monday, Aug. 24.
Nabholz will have a representative at the school for two weeks after opening in case small problems arise and need to be fixed.
Renovation of Old Main into administrative space is moving forward as well. Mallett said the anticipated finish date was moved up from late September to mid-September. The floors will take two weeks because workers want to completely strip the old finish off before applying the new finish
The state Department of Education had notified the district that Old Main was no longer suitable for educational space, but it could be used for administration.
Demolition of Albright Hall has been completely finished and grass now grows where the building once stood.
The first five days of school will be under a “rolling start” with registration for new students from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24. Virtual Valley orientation — Mallett said about 120 students had opted for the virtual learning platform — will be from 1-3 p.m. the same day.
Elementary students’ parents were notified of days and times for students to report for orientation Tuesday through Friday.
For upper grades, orientation for grades 8 and 12 will be Tuesday, grades 7 and 11 Wednesday, grades 6 and 10 Thursday and grades 5 and 9 Friday. The scheduled time is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mallett said the idea was to avoid an open house in which too many parents and students might attend at the same time.
“Is it perfect for parents? Absolutely not,” Mallett said. “But, we just thought it would keep our kids safer by going this route.”
All students will attend the regularly scheduled class day beginning Monday, Aug. 31, and Mallett said he was looking forward to seeing how traffic flows with students and buses in the mix.
He explained that the first student on the bus in the morning will be the last off at the end of the day. Mallett said it’s not possible to run bus routes three times a day, so students will basically have assigned seating to keep them from having to pass each other as much as possible. They will also be required to wear masks.
High School and Middle School students will be dropped off together, but Elementary students will be dropped off behind that school.
Mallett said personal protective equipment, including sanitizer and face masks is already on hand and more has been arriving. “We’re ready to start school,” he added.
The district was issued 45 free hot spots from the state for students to use if they don’t have internet access at home. WiFi has been opened up at the campus and a local church has also agreed to make it available for students to use the online platform.
