As the new school year approaches, and with the transition from Eagle Heights Elementary into a central Harrison Kindergarten, the Harrison School Board met last week to take care of some personnel matters.
The board voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendation to hire Josh Bradford as head band director to replace Randy Mealer effective July 29. Mealer’s resignation was accepted at a board meeting June 9 effective that same day.
The board also accepted the resignation of Alex Murray as nursing assistant at Skyline Heights Elementary retroactively effective June 16.
The board also voted to accept transfers of:
• Jana Cross from teacher at Forest Heights Elementary to teacher at Skyline Heights to replace Julie Penquite. Penquite was transferred to Skyline to replace Cross. Both are effective with the 2020-21 school year.
• Michael Miller from night custodian at Skyline Heights to night custodian at Harrison Kindergarten to replace John Grimes. Grimes was transferred from night custodian at Eagle Heights Elementary to night custodian at Skyline Heights to replace Miller. Both are effective with the 2020-21 school year.
• Martha Burchfield from day custodian at Eagle Heights to day custodian at Skyline Heights to replace David Olivan. Olivan was transferred from day custodian at Skyline Heights to day custodian at Harrison Kindergarten to replace Burchfield. Both are effective with the 2020-21 school year.
• Mike Miller from night custodian at the High School to day custodian at the Middle School to replace Al Kurzman effective July 1.
