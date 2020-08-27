The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District voted Tuesday to enter into a contract with a new director.
A split board voted in early May to terminate the district’s contract with Via Recyclables to operate the district. The move came about two months before the end of the contract that Via’s owner, Melinda Caldwell, said she didn’t plan to renew.
At the same time, the board voted to contract with Bill Lord for three months to run the district, plus help the board find a new permanent director. Lord had managed the district’s affairs when he worked for Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (EDD) until the solid waste district cut ties with the EDD in 2009. He was director when the board voted to buy the old RLH landfill in northern Baxter County that became NABORS landfill.
In July, the board voted to extend Lord’s contract after it decided to extend the time period in which people could apply for the director’s position. Board members weren’t ready to accept any of the applicants for the job.
Board member and Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon chaired a personnel committee that reviewed applications.
Nixon said Tuesday that they did get more resumés and interviewed Stephen Kershaw of Harrison and Stephen Elam of Yellville.
Nixon said the committee agreed to recommend to the full board that it enter into a contract with Kershaw.
Nixon said Kershaw was well qualified with an engineering degree and experience in environmental management mitigation (Nixon later explained that Kershaw had handled oil spills in Florida), so he will need to learn the solid waste management.
The advertisement for the position offered a contract of between $40,000 and $60,000 a year, but the amount was something the board would have to decide. Nixon said the committee decided to recommend a minimum of $50,000, possibly more.
“He’s a qualified candidate,” Nixon said.
The board voted to offer Kershaw a contract, then took up discussion of salary.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson explained that the committee had recommended that the contract amount be $50,000 with a review in six months to possibly bump the contract to $55,000 a year.
“This guy’s going to work really well or not at all,” Jackson said. “I think in six months we will know for sure.”
Marion County Judge John Massey suggested they offer the contract at $50,000, but to do a review of his performance after three months to determine if the contract should be continued.
“He might not be the man for the job after three months,” Massey said. He also suggested that any discussion of the contract amount be taken up after six months.
The board voted unanimously to follow Massey’s recommendation.
