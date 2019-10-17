The Harrison Board of Education approved an out-of-state trip for the High School FFA team, but it also discussed past achievements and any potential liability of any out-of-state trips.
The FFA team was participating in the Arkansas State Fair with goats and swine and couldn’t attend Tuesday night’s board meeting.
But Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt recommended the board approve a trip for the team to attend the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Board member Jon Burnside moved to accept Pratt’s recommendation, then asked if the club was doing any kind of fundraising to offset expenses.
High School principal Jay Parker said the club sells chances to win a 500-pound steer and other activities as well. He also said the team that won the state competition last school year qualified them for competition at the national convention.
Board president Mitch Magness pointed out that Cameron Whitmore, a part of the FFA team last year, missed no questions during the veterinary science competition, which had never been done before in the state.
“And she’s at Mississippi State right now becoming a veterinarian,” Parker added.
The board approved the trip, but Burnside asked if the board could be held liable in the off chance of an unfortunate accident during a trip the board approved.
Pratt said the district’s insurance covers such incidents.
“We have liability insurance for when our students take out of state trips,” Pratt said. Board approval of the trip helps enforce that coverage.
Burnside said he has heard of school boards who take out additional insurance in such occasions. Although he didn’t want the Harrison board to follow that path, he asked Pratt if he knew how many might take out additional policies.
Pratt said he didn’t have an answer for that, but he also said he has seen lawsuits that name a school board as a defendant. However, the district’s liability insurance took care of that, making the board a part of the district.
In personnel action, the board approved Pratt’s recommendations to hire
• Larry Aust as a bus driver effective Sept. 23.
• David Tanksley as a bus driver effective Oct. 1.
• Ashley McGarrah as special education paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary effective Oct. 28 to replace Sarah Moore.
• Megan Martin as special education paraprofessional at Forest Heights Elementary effective Oct. 14 to replace Heather Elijah.
The board approved resignation/retirement of:
• Rhonda Selvidge as Administration first aid effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Joe Hagler as paraprofessional at the High School effective Oct. 9.
• Brenda Keeter as cook at the Middle School effective Oct. 11.
The board also approved the transfer of Julie Penquite from paraprofessional to 3rd grade teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary in a new position effective Oct. 21.
