The North Arkansas College Board of Trustees has given college president Dr. Randy Esters a green light to research construction of an Advanced Manufacturing Center on the South Campus.
Esters told board members in a special meeting Thursday morning that a task force had been assembled to study the idea in February. The coronavirus pandemic forced a pause in the plan.
About two months ago, the group started meeting again to explore the idea, including potential funding.
Risley and Associates architecture firm was chosen to help with development, Esters said, including choosing a location.
The task force narrowed a list of potential locations.
One location was just east of the baseball field, but that would require relocating the field. Moving the field and putting the building in a low-lying area were considered negatives.
Another site was on the hill where the greenhouse is located, which would require moving it.
The task force identified a potential location just off Industrial Park Road. That would put the facility in the heart of the industries, but it would likely take up more space than available. It would also put the college in the position of having three distinct campuses again.
Another potential location was just south of the greenhouse. Construction would require digging into the hill, but there is already ample parking available just east of the site. In addition, both stories of the building would be accessible from ground level.
Preliminary estimates put the cost of the facility in the range of $6.75 million to $7.35 million.
Such a facility would house offices, instructional labs, classrooms, computer labs and manufacturing shops for instruction and training. The roughly 30,000 square-foot building would likely house the manufacturing, machining, robotics, electronics and IT programs. All programs except for IT are currently located on the North Campus.
Esters said the task force’s recommendation was to put the facility in the latter location. It wouldn’t require additional services and it would also be in line with the long-term strategic goal of moving all functions to one campus.
Esters played a video for the board that displayed the kind of jobs the future will hold, from programming robotic surgical machines and autonomous vehicles to robots that would lay bricks.
“This is not pretend,” Esters told trustees. “This is not ‘The Jetsons.’ This is some things that are already in place.”
After the video, Esters told the board that industry is heading in the direction of automation.
“We’re training folks for jobs that are here today,” he said, “when we need to be training folks for jobs that’ll be here in two years.”
He went on to say that the college has no intention of abandoning the current programs, but they want to be on the leading edge of technology.
Esters asked the board for guidance to continue researching the project, including identifying funding sources, and to approve a location. He said the college has about $1.5 million that could go toward the project, and grants were being explored.
Trustee Scott Miller asked Esters what such a facility could mean for the college’s offerings of programs on a regional level.
“If we could get this built the way we want to build it, it would put us in the front of automation, and in the front of marrying the IT and the manufacturing world,” Esters said. “I don’t think any other college is doing that.
“What we’re saying is, if we could get this building started, it puts us in a great position to be the center of excellence in the automation and manufacturing arena before anybody else.”
Trustee Bill Lovell said most people in the local business world agree that the area needs jobs, for industry to settle in Boone County.
“To me,” Lovell said, “this is going to put us in the forefront and would be a major attractant to business to relocate here; that our college being such a big part of this community would help train and have people ready, already on the front side, to take on these new jobs.”
Trustee Chris McNew said on-campus housing would be a major part of following the path described.
Esters said the housing project is still in the works. He said most people had assumed that construction costs would go down amid the pandemic as contractors needed more work. However, the exact opposite happened and construction costs have actually spiked.
So, officials decided to wait for a while to let the spike wear down and hope to move forward sometime after the first of the year.
The board voted unanimously to allow Esters to move forward with the concept and the construction site as recommended by the task force.
