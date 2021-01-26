Staff at Harrison School will be able to take sick leave for COVID-19 related issues without having to use their regular sick leave time.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told the Board of Education recently that the Arkansas School Boards Association had developed some model policies for school boards to look at. That followed an announcement from state Education Secretary Johnny Key regarding the matter.
Key gave school districts a recommendation regarding extended sick leave policies during a press briefing earlier this month.
Key said the CARES Act steering committee approved $15 million to set up a system of up to two weeks of paid emergency leave for school employees if they tested positive for COVID-19, had to quarantine, or were caring for a dependent who was subject to quarantine.
“Those funds have been depleted at this point,” Key said Jan. 5. “It has been an important part of our success across the state so that teachers know that they have that option available and do not have to use their own personal leave that can be used for other types of illnesses.”
However, Key said the state is subject to receive another $500 million in ESSER funds that will go directly to schools. So, the state Department of Education has encouraged schools to look at their sick leave policies to add more sick leave for school staff.
Key said districts can use local funds to pay for that policy change or use those ESSER funds when they become available.
At the January board meeting, Pratt asked Susan Gilley, executive director of federal programs, to go over details of the COVID-19 sick leave program.
Gilley reminded board members that in September they approved some addition sick leave for staff under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The state added more days as well, but all that time came to an end on Dec. 31.
Gilley said very few staff members used any days under the federal program, although most of the days allowed by the state were used. She said one staff member out of the 400 at Harrison had actually used all federal and state days provided and had to dip into regular sick leave after being quarantined numerous times.
The policy being recommended that night would add 10 more days to staff sick leave for COVID-19 issues.
Pratt said personnel policy committees for both licensed and classified staff had approved the policies for each group.
If the board approved the policy, staff would have to vote on the proposal because it was going to be a retroactive matter from the beginning of the second semester.
In the case of licensed employees and some classified employees who can work from home, the school will split those days, increasing the time off to 20 days, or one month of school.
“So, that’s a pretty healthy amount for most people,” Pratt said.
Board president Mitch Magness said the additional days come out of the district’s budget. As such, he encouraged staff members to use those days responsibly.
“It’s a benefit we’re giving our staff that the district is going to incur some amount of expense,” Magness said. “Now, that potential exposure is as high as $300,000 for the rest of the school year.”
The board unanimously approved the policies for staff members.
