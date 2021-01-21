Harrison School Board president Mitch Magness said Tuesday night that even though the number of students and staff affected by the COVID-19 disease is fairly low, now is not the time to “rest on our laurels,” but to continue to take the pandemic seriously.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told the board that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many schools’ numbers, enrollment at Harrison for the second semester hovered between 2,680 and 2,685, seemingly stabilizing after the first semester ended.
Board president Mitch Magness said he often speaks with administrators and board members in other districts and they are “shocked” to hear the relatively low numbers of students who are in quarantine or have contracted the virus.
“It’s a testament to our community and our administration for keeping these numbers low,” Magness said.
Those other districts often say they are not seeing as many students coming back to on-site education after pivoting to virtual learning for a time.
But, even with those good numbers, it’s still a time to be vigilant.
“Until this vaccine takes hold, we need to do whatever we can to continue this because it is a measure of our success,” Magness said.
Pratt told the board that COVID-19 vaccinations would be made available to school personnel on Wednesday and again on Friday.
After meeting in executive session, the board returned to open session to take action on personnel matters.
The board voted to follow Pratt’s recommendation to hire:
• Julia Eaves as a cook at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Janell Barnard effective Jan. 6.
• Roy Miller as night custodian at the Middle School to replace Randall Menke effective Jan. 20.
• James Creager as a bus driver to replace Jimmy Bass effective Jan. 20.
The board voted to accept resignations of:
• Nellie Mills as teacher at the Middle School due to retirement effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Monica Jones as a cook at the High School due to retirement effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Bobby (Dink) Reed as district maintenance due to retirement effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Sheri Borders as Special Education paraprofessional effective Jan. 4.
• Nikola Ashley as cook at the High School effective Jan. 8.
• Carrie Harris as cook at the Pre-school effective Jan. 11.
The board approved the transfer of Kelsey Brightwell from art teacher at Skyline Heights to art teacher and media specialist at Harrison Kindergarten effective for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also approved extension of Pratt’s superintendent contract through June 2024.
The transfer of six students into the district was approved as well.
