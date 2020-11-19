The Harrison School Board met remotely Thursday morning and voted to accept an offer from the city of Harrison regarding ownership of the old junior high just hours before the Harrison City Council was set to meet on the matter.
Board president Mitch Magness, who is also a city council member, opened the meeting and explained the purpose.
He said voters in 2014 approved a property tax millage increase to build a new facility to replace the old junior high. Once construction was complete in 2017, students were moved from the junior high and what was then Central Elementary to new facilities on Goblin Drive.
That left the old junior high vacant, but the district was still by law required to maintain the complex of buildings. Even with best efforts from staff trying to cut costs as much as possible, that price tag was still just under $9,000 a month.
The board had asked Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt to either repurpose the buildings or sell them, but no district use was identified. Any financial matters regarding the complex had to go through Pratt.
Pratt said the property was appraised at $1.8 million during the 2018-19 school year. The district also filed with the facilities division of the Arkansas Department of Education its intent to transfer or liquidate the property.
Following ADE protocols, the district was then notified that it could dispose of the property as the district saw fit while still being in the best interest of the district and its taxpayers.
Pratt said the district then sought proposals and received one from the city of Harrison. He then recommended the board approve the transfer of the property to the city under terms outlined in an agreement.
Magness explained that his discussions with state education officials indicated they would rather see unused school property repurposed for public use.
If ownership is transferred to the city, the property would benefit district patrons as well as other members of the community.
The $50,000 fee the city offered the district would actually only cover costs to the district for future use of parts of the property.
“So, it’s a transfer of ownership, really, rather than a sale,” Magness said.
The board unanimously approved Pratt’s recommendation. Magness said that gave Pratt the authority to reach out to the city council Thursday night and report back to the board afterward.
