The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District’s main bank accounts were frozen as a result of lawsuits filed regarding an $18 fee assessed to property owners, so the district board voted Tuesday to open a new bank account to pay bills.
Judges in five counties within the solid waste district ruled that the fee is actually a tax, or illegal exaction. The plaintiffs in those suits filed for writs of garnishment against the district as a result.
Waste district board chairman Fred Woehl asked district lawyer John Verkamp how the plaintiffs could freeze the district’s bank accounts without a direct judgement against the district.
Verkamp said the writs are presented to the circuit court clerks and it will show a judgement. They issue the writ based on the fact that there was a judgement of some kind.
He said banks will typically freeze an account based on a writ of garnishment unless the account is comprised solely of income from Social Security benefits.
“Other than that, they always freeze it and say, ‘Y’all fight it out,’” Verkamp said.
He has filed motions to quash the garnishments in the case based on the fact that there was no direct judgement against the district, but that will require hearings before those judges before the district’s accounts might be released.
“You have to get in front of a judge to argue these points,” Verkamp said.
Woehl said the district has bills to pay, especially the electricity bill at the landfill to keep the pumps operating to collect leachate. He asked the board to give him permission to open a new account for that purpose.
“It could be that after we get this account opened up that they tie it up, too,” Woehl said. “But for the time being, we’ve got several checks that we just need to open up another account.”
Marion County Judge John Massey asked if that move would be legal. Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass asked if Woehl had a certain bank in mind.
Verkamp said it would be up to the bank to decide. There would be meeting minutes or a motion to allow the new account.
Woehl said that if the board would trust him enough to open the account without making it public at the moment, they could pay necessary bills before the plaintiffs found out which bank is being used.
“But if we make it public, it could by the end of business tonight,” Woehl said Tuesday.
Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim said that the board minutes are public documents, but Massey said the minutes would be public until the board approves them at a later meeting. Braim asked Verkamp for more input.
Verkamp said the board would be authorizing the chair, vice chair and secretary to open a new account. The problem he foresaw was that the bank could very well ask for a resolution signed by the board to allow the move.
Woehl as chair, Searcy County Judge Jim Harness as vice chair and Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams as secretary are the three officers authorized to sign checks.
In that Woehl and Harness were both present that day, the board voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing two of the three signers be authorized to open the new account.
After the meeting, Woehl, Harness and Verkamp went to Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson’s office to write a resolution for board members to sign.
