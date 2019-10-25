NEWTON COUNTY -- Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said two bodies were recovered Friday afternoon after a house fire in southern Newton County.
Wheeler said his office received multiple 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Friday regarding a house fire several miles south of Jasper on Highway 7.
Deer, Jasper, Mt. Sherman and Parthenon fire departments all responded, along with Newton County deputies.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, Wheeler said in a statement, they located a deceased person in the house, near the front door, and a second body farther inside the house.
“Despite the ongoing fire, deputies were able to recover the bodies, along with a deceased dog and other evidence, but the house continued to burn and was destroyed by the fire,” Wheeler said.
Both victims were tentatively identified, but their bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for identification and confirmation of cause of death.
The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family members and the investigation was ongoing Friday night, Wheeler said.
