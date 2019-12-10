JASPER — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of a missing Kansas woman has been found along a logging trail in Newton County.
Detective Mike Blocker with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said the body of Sherry Lynn Babcock, 51, of Potwin, Kansas, was found Monday morning. Babcock was reported missing Tuesday, Nov. 26, and had not been seen at home for 10 days.
Det. Blocker reported that at approximately 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, loggers in the Ponca area discovered a body along a logging trail and alerted Newton County authorities. Upon locating the body, Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office notified the Arkansas State Crime Lab and the body has been transported to the lab for determination of the cause of death.
Friends had been in contact with Babcock and she was in the Searcy area as recently as Nov. 21, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler reported earlier. Her car was found abandoned — unlocked and with her purse and other valuables inside — in Ponca on Nov. 22, but she had not been seen since that date. Babcock was last seen on video footage at Buffalo Outdoor Center.
Foul play is not suspected and Babcock’s family has been notified, Blocker said.
