Agents involved in the preparation, selling and administering capital improvement revenue bonds to finance a portion of the costs for the construction of the new Harrison Public Safety and City Hall complex were on hand via the Internet at last Thursday night's Harrison City Council committees meeting. They are preparing the sale of the bonds in the maximum principal amount of $4,350,000. It has been projected that the interest the city will pay on the debt is 1.93%. The city proposes to repay the bonds with franchise fees collected by the city from utilities.
Franchise fees are charged to utilities operating in the city. Those fees are then passed on to customers using those utilities.
It was noted last Thursday that the bonds would be paid off within 12 years.
A public hearing about the bond issue will be conducted at 6 p.m. prior to the start of the next regular council meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24. Since no new taxes will be required to retire the debt, no election will be held. The public hearing is scheduled for the earliest opportunity so that the bond sale can be conducted while interest rates are most favorable for the city. The city council will then read an ordinance authorizing the bond sale during the regular meeting. Most likely the council will suspend the rules and place the ordinance on three readings and then adopt it at that time.
The full cost of the project is projected at $8,160,000. The General Fund will provide a one-time $1.6 million share towards the cost. The fire department and the police department's down payment are $1.4 million and $1.2 million respectively. Both departments will continue to pay proportionate shares of the costs with funds they receive through the city's public safety sales tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.