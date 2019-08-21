After 10 successful years of leading the Boone County chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Jon Bonnett is stepping down as Commander.
Service to his country is nothing new to Jon as he served for 35 years in the Navy and Air Force before retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant.
Jon’s distinguished military career includes serving at the Tan Sonut Air Base in Vietnam where he was assigned to navel support activity flying on UH34-D helicopters throughout the Mekong Delta. He also participated in Operation Fury (Granada), Just Cause (Panama), Uphold Democracy (Haiti), Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Desert Calm (Kuwait), Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism.
After being discharged in 2006, John and his wife Rosemary chose to retire in Boone County, where he joined the DAV and became Commander in 2009.
“I am very proud of what the Boone County DAV has accomplished.” Jon stated. “With the support of the local community, we have been able to help countless local veterans.”
Under Jon’s leadership, the Boone County DAV has provided support to veterans by ensuring water and electric services don’t get turned off, giving food and shelter and helping them obtain the financial assistance and health care they have earned through the Veterans Administration.
Recently, the Boone County DAV purchased a new van which they donated to the VA to provide free rides for veterans to the Branson and Fayetteville VA clinics for medical appointments.
In the past 18 months they have also provided 10 electric wheel chairs to local vets who otherwise couldn’t afford them and partnered with Home Depot to provide home improvements to veterans for critical projects such as building wheel chair access ramps and making bathrooms and kitchens handicapped friendly. All of these services are completely free to the veteran.
The DAV is the nation’s leading non-profit organization who assist veterans in positive, life-changing ways. With over a million members, the DAV empowers our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them.
Jon’s service to his nation and community isn’t over yet. He plans to remain active in the DAV as well as the VFW and American Legion focusing on helping homeless veterans.
