The Boone County Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee advanced the county’s general operating budget to the full quorum court when it meets next Tuesday night.
The committee met last Tuesday night and looked at several proposed ordinances, led by the budget ordinance that projects general and other funds’ revenues including transfers. The budget had undergone prior review by the committee and the full quorum court the past few months.
The General Fund revenues meet expenditures of the various county offices, boards and the quorum court, as well as county boards and commissions, the various courts and for service contracts with community providers. Anticipated revenues are expected to total a maximum of $8,574,005.90.
Expenditures projected in the general fund budget total $7,416,846.51.
Monies that are received from sources dedicated to other funds not under the general fund are also included in the budget ordinance. The Boone County Road Fund, for example, is expected to receive $4,337,032.50, of which $3,786,563.23 is budgeted.
This appropriation ordinance is sponsored by Budget and Finance Committee chairman Justice Jim Harp.
Other ordinances to be presented to the full quorum court include:
• An appropriation ordinance to transfer the remainder of the Historical Preservation Grant Fund to reimburse monies spent for masonry work on the Old Federal Building. Sponsored by Justice Widner.
• An appropriation ordinance establishing a fund for the Humane Society Grant. Sponsored by Justice Redding.
• An appropriation ordinance to reimburse costs paid for COVID-19 Relief from the CARES ACT FUND. Justice Fred Woehl made a motion that this one be given to Justice David Thompson. Sponsored by Justice Thompson.
• An appropriation ordinance regarding hazard pay for county employees who have had to conduct usual business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $264,819.03 are requested to grant hazard pay from the Cares Act money received due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Eligibility is based on full-time employees hired prior to Oct. 1, and part-time employees hired prior to the same date that are regularly scheduled each payroll. For the record, this hazard pay is not retirement eligible (the county will not pay any retirement contributions on these funds).
• An appropriation ordinance moving funds from closed FEMA Disasters into the Road Department for prior year expenditures paid on these projects. Sponsored by Justice Woehl.
