The Boone County Quorum Court held its last regular meeting of 2019 Tuesday night, Dec. 10. It celebrated the event by passing the 2020 county operating budget. Justice of the Peace Jim Harp, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, gave credit all around to fellow justices, county officials and administrative staff members for working in a cooperative manner. He called putting the budget together a "laborious task this year. It's done and I think it was done equitably," he said.
After final adjustments were made, the appropriation ordinance shows $7.3 million in the general operating fund. It includes $100,000 taken out of reserves to make it work, Harp said. He emphasized that the money taken out of reserves is actually the interest the fund earned and he is confident that the money will be returned to the reserve fund when the Boone County Airport Board repays an amount it borrowed from the county general fund earlier this year. The money was loaned against a reimbursement grant that will be received once an improvement project at the airport is completed.
Not every office and department got everything they asked for, he said. During committee meetings last week it was noted that the budget includes $5,000 for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. County employees, including elected officials, will get a 2.5% raise and jailers got a dollar on top of that.
The appropriation ordinance also includes the budget for the county road fund totaling $2.9 million. The Library Fund totals $643,429.71.
In other matters, the quorum court:
• Passed an ordinance to establish the additional Motor Fuel Tax Fund. This fund is required to track the revenues and expenditures of the wholesale tax on gasoline and diesel as levied by Act 416 of 2019.
During the 92nd General Assembly session, Arkansas lawmakers passed the law increasing the wholesale sales tax on both motor fuel and diesel for one year. Drivers will be paying taxes of three cents for gasoline and six cents on diesel during the one-year period.
According to the act, the wholesale sales tax rate is determined by multiplying the twelve-month average of motor fuel prices between Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018 by 1.6 percent. This sales tax rate will be applied for one year, from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.
In addition, there will be additional fees for hybrid and electric vehicles. There will be a $200 fee to register an electric vehicle, and a $100 registration fee for each hybrid vehicle.
The increase in whole fuel sales tax is designed to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of Arkansas’ state highways.
• Passed an ordinance the committee forwarded is an appropriation of $61.99 received from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing coverage with no new funds appropriated. Justice Redding will sponsor the ordinance.
• Passed an appropriation ordinance directing that $4,275.65 be placed in the county general fund for health unit supplies and maintenance. This sum is a refund from Entergy Solutions to the county health office as a rebate for installing LED lights. The money was deposited in the General Fund and needs to be moved to the Health Unit, with no new funds requested.
