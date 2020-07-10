The members of the Economic Recovery Task Force heard Wednesday, July 8, that COVID-19 cases in Boone County have increased tremendously in just a week’s time.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Chief Operating Officer, Sammie Cribbs, CNO, told the group that statewide cases have jumped 14% in one week. “In Bonnie County, our cases have jumped up 10%. Carroll County has jumped up 12%.” She also said, “I can tell you we’ve had 13 positive cases reported within a 48-hour window at our testing facility. That’s a significant increase for our area.”
Carroll County currently had 197 cases. “We have a team who is following up with recovered patients to do the convalescent plasma, so we have that resource in our community.”
Cribbs said the cases in Washington County were up to 4,100. “They are having some recovered cases, but still continuing to see a significant number of positive cases,” she said.
“Benton County is at 3,095 with 507 active cases. They are starting to slow a little, but in our trauma bed report, they reported only having one ICU bed available for the region,” she said Wednesday. “That was excluding beds at NARMC and the VA. They may use the beds at the VA for patients who are non-veterans, but that has not come to fruition yet. We’ve been able to juggle these patients across the state to get their ICU needs covered.”
Cribbs said hospitals are talking to each other about how to share equipment and supplies as needed. “There’s lots of discussion, because it looks like the rise will continue for a little while.”
“We are still working with our nursing homes to make sure they have the resources they need. That’s a high-risk population and a concern for all of us from the population standpoint and managing those cases as safely as possible in their home environment.”
She reported that some patients in Little Rock are transitioning to ventilation care at home.
“An article was published today that 50 Florida hospitals' ICU's have hit capacity. The Arkansas Department of Health, the Arkansas Hospitals Association, The American Medical Association and now the American Nurses Association have all endorsed utilization for wearing masks.
“I’m proud of what our community is doing with trying to wear masks in public. It’s very important. It may not protect you, but you are protecting others from something you may not know you have. This is how we protect our vulnerable population. Employers are doing a great job in promoting this. We can’t stop this virus. All we can do is slow it so we don’t tax every resource we have.”
Cribbs said there are still testing concerns. “Some commercial labs are reporting they have a 24,000 tests delay. Quests Diagnostics is reporting they are processing 160,000 tests per day. We are currently seeing pretty good turnarounds from 48 hours to 96 hours. We are happy with that, but that may change as more areas of the southwest become inundated and resources become more taxed. Currently we can still access testing supplies. But a shortage can occur. As of this moment we are sitting in a pretty good spot.”
The question was asked, “How many ICU beds do you have and how many are available?”
“We are licensed for 24 ICU beds and the census this morning was eight,” Cribbs said. Chairman Joe Willis asked, “Can you tell us if most of those are COVID-19 patients?”
“What I will tell you is that most of the COVID patients we are seeing are outpatients at this point,” she said. “Research is telling us there is a delay in the spread of the illness until you see the increase of positive tests and a delay of about two weeks from positive tests until you see the hospitalizations. It’s just the course and progression of this disease.”
She said there are studies available about what happens on day one and following days. “It tells us where to expect the hospitalizations, intubation or the need for oxygen support and the recovery progress. We are just now at the point where we see the increase of positive cases. I expect we will see the hospitalizations increase in the next two to three weeks.”
“All the hospitals in the region are looking at how they can expand ICU capacities, utilize ancillary services and how we optimize the resources available. Not only are we concerned about bed availability, we are concerned about staffing. It’s more complex than just beds. Do we have the PPE, ventilators — it’s all encompassing on how we deliver care.”
Task Force chairman Willis asked about the inventory of PPE.
“We can go from really good to really bad in about 2.2 seconds,” she said. “Right now, I would say we are OK. I don’t think I’d ever say we are really good. But we are OK. We’ve been actively acquiring PPE and working with our resources to secure that. The [Office of Emergency Management] has been great to work with us.”
“As complex as this is, the healthcare industry is reaching out and saying, ‘We realize the virus is here. We know people are going to get sick. We are doing everything we can to utilize our resources efficiently. And what can the community do to help?’ The community can avoid large public gatherings, wear masks when you can’t social distance 6 feet apart. Use hand sanitizer. Don’t come to work when you are sick. Report your illness if sick. We know there are dedicated workers out there who will continue to come to work. But we need you to take care of yourself and stay home. That’s the only hope we have to slow the spread.”
Cribbs said they opened up the GI area and converted it to negative pressure, so they can put 14-16 ventilators in that area. They tested it with 10, so they know they have that additional resource they hope they don’t need. In the northwest corridor, they are doing the same thing. So, they only show one bed available in ICU, they have expanded that to take extra patients — but it does put a strain on the staff.
Willis asked her to explain the return to work criteria.
“Someone is considered recovered if they are 10 days from the onset of symptoms, and then fever free for 72 hours with improving symptoms. The other option is to have two negative COVID-19 PCR tests 24 hours apart,” Cribbs said.
