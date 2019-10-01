Standing committees of the Boone County Quorum Court are set to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and proposed expansion of the county jail is on the agenda.
The Budget and Finance Committee meets first to discuss an appropriation ordinance for the Circuit Clerk’s office and 2020 budgets.
The Road Committee will meet next and discuss, among other items, an update on road graders and the traffic signal at the junction of Highways 65 South and 62 East.
In May, justices of the peace appropriated $1.5 million from the Jail Sales Tax Fund to meet Sheriff Mike Moore's request to expand the Boone County Jail, adding 10 isolation cells and a 25-bed barracks section.
Bids on the project were opened in mid-September. JPs Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Jail Committee, and Bobby Woods were on hand for the opening.
Two bids were submitted, but both were more than $1.7 million, one almost $1.8 million.
County Judge Robert Hathaway said it will be up to the full quorum court to decide whether to appropriate more money for the project or send it out for bids again.
The Law Enforcement Committee will round out the night’s meetings after the Road Committee with a discussion of jail expansion.
All meetings are set for the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
