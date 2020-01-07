Boone County Quorum Court standing committees are scheduled to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the Personnel Committee discussing board members at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
In a letter to County Judge Robert Hathaway, NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist recommended new board members to include:
-Dr. Stephen Beeler DDS to a six-year term to replace Mike McNutt, whose term ended Dec. 31.
-Dr. Ken Collins MD to a one-year term representing the Clinic Executive Committee while serving as chair.
-Dr. Brian Linn MD to a one-year term representing the medical staff as Chief of Medical Staff.
-Kirk Campbell to a six-year term to replace Mike Norton, whose term ended Dec. 31.
The full quorum court must approve nominations to the NARMC board.
The Budget and Finance Committee is scheduled to meet next. That committee is scheduled to discuss appropriation ordinances as well as electing a chairman.
Road and Grounds Committee meets after Budget and Finance Committee to elect a chairman. That will be followed by the Solid Waste Committee and the Law Enforcement Committee. Agendas for those meetings indicate a chairman will be chosen.
Those meetings are set to be held in the conference room of the Office of Emergency management on East Prospect Avenue just off Highway 65 Bypass in Harrison.
