The Boone County Quorum Court’s standing committees meet Thursday night and some discussion of road graders is on the agenda.
The Budget and Finance Committee will meet first at 5:30 p.m.
Items on the agenda indicate discussion of an appropriation ordinance for the Jail Maintenance Fund, along with an ordinance to deposit money into the fund when received, are on the agenda.
Boone County Heritage Museum director Toinette Madison is also scheduled to address justices of the peace regarding the museum and the 150th anniversary of the county, which is this year.
The Road Committee will meet following the Finance Committee. Discussion of road graders is on the agenda, but other items could also be discussed.
The meetings will be held in the conference room of the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
