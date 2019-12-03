The Boone County Quorum Court's committees will meet Tuesday night beginning with the Road and Bridge Committee at 5:30 p.m.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl is the Road and Bridge Committee chair and the agenda includes security and courtyard cameras, an update on the county road department's grader fleet and a report on current county road conditions.
Next, Justice Jim Harp will call the Budget and Finance Committee to discuss a motor fuel tax ordinance and the 2020 budget appropriation ordinance.
Harp will follow with a meeting of the Personnel Committee. It will discuss county employees' salary and longevity schedules.
The meetings are scheduled to be held in the conference room at the Boone County Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue just off the Bypass in Harrison.
