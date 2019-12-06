Committees of the Boone County Quorum Court met Tuesday night and looked at some ordinances that will have an effect next year, primarily, the 2020 general operating budget.
The Budget and Finance Committee chaired by Justice of the Peace Jim Harp took one last look at the budget before it passes it on to the full quorum court for adoption next week in the form of an appropriation ordinance. The total projected General Fund revenues available to be budgeted are $7,425,323.
"Of course, we couldn't give everybody everything they wanted," Harp said. He noted the Sheriff's Office in particular didn't get the amount of funds it wanted for four new deputies. Funds were included in the budget for one deputy. The committee told the sheriff if revenues exceed expectations, he might get another deputy sometime mid-year. The committee did not fund the jail expansion personnel requirements because it is not known when those employees will be needed. Harp said the quorum court will have to amend the jail portion of the budget when the expansion is opened. Those funds will come out of the jail tax fund and not county general.
The budget includes $5,000 for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. "I wish we could have done more," Harp said.
Bob Largent, president and CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, was present and was invited by Harp to address the committee.
"The chamber appreciates what you have done for us," Largent said. "Personally, I need to tell you I'm disappointed. I have to be. This chamber has stood up for Boone County over the last year in a way it never has before, delivering over $8 million in new investment in the county proper." He said also consider that 60% of the 5,500 plus workforce in the Harrison city limits lives in Boone County and pays Boone County taxes. "That 60% in taxes far exceeds the $5,000 that you have been generous with. I just want to make that clear."
Employees, including elected officials, will get a 2.5% raise and jailers got a dollar on top of that, Harp remembered with help of committee members.
Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding said the budget was not the product of the committee alone. He said it was created with the efforts of the entire courthouse. Everybody did their share to help, Redding said. Several agency heads were willing to make cuts if they needed to make the budget fall in the black.
The committee approved moving the budget on to the court with Harp being the sponsor.
Another ordinance the committee forwarded is an appropriation of $61.99 received from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing coverage with no new funds appropriated. Justice Redding will sponsor the ordinance.
An ordinance to establish the additional Motor Fuel Tax Fund was moved forward with Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, chairman of the Road and Bridge Committee as its sponsor. This fund is required to track the revenues and expenditures of the wholesale tax on gasoline and diesel as levied by Act 416 of 2019.
During the 92nd General Assembly session, Arkansas lawmakers passed the law increasing the wholesale sales tax on both motor fuel and diesel for one year. Drivers will be paying taxes of three cents for gasoline and six cents on diesel during the one-year period.
According to the act, the wholesale sales tax rate is determined by multiplying the 12-month average of motor fuel prices between Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018, by 1.6%. This sales tax rate will be applied for one year, from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020.
In addition, there will be more fees for hybrid and electric vehicles. There will be a $200 fee to register an electric vehicle, and a $100 registration fee for each hybrid vehicle.
The increase in whole fuel sales tax is designed to provide revenue for the maintenance and repair of Arkansas’ state highways.
County Judge Robert Hathaway said the new courthouse security deputy Larry Hill is on the job. His office is being set up in the building's basement. Some new cameras and security system for the courthouse are ready to be installed.
The quorum court approved the purchase of four new graders last month. They will be here in March, Hathaway said. Four rental graders are coming in this week to take the place of the machines that were returned at the end of their lease. Recent rains have taken a toll on county projects. A bridge is out at Alpena crossing Long Creek, the judge said. He noted he purchased a sidearm mower and it is supposed to be delivered this week. If another can be purchased next year that will give the road department four total to cover the county.
Woehl updated the committee on the new four-way signal light at the U.S. 62-65 junction south of Bellefonte. He said it has been frustrating as the project just keeps dragging on. He said a contract has been let by the highway department. They might get it done by April, but they have until the end of July to get it done. There was a bad wreck there last week, he added.
The Personnel Committee also met. Justice of the Peace Bobby Woods, chairman, noted the salary increase included in the proposed budget. He said a longevity pay schedule is still being developed to serve as an incentive to retain valued county workers.
