The Boone County Quorum Court followed its script for the November regular meeting Tuesday and passed five ordinances that committees reviewed a week ago. They included the annual ordinance levying taxes by the county’s various taxing units including the county, school districts and municipalities. County taxing units include the county general fund, community college, county library, county road fund and the timber tax of 20 cents per acre.
No tax rate increases were passed in 2020. The real estate and personal property taxes are payable in 2021.
An appropriation ordinance was made allowing $1,154.79 be made from the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney fund to pay for computer services within that office. No new funds were requested.
An appropriation of $5,614.93 from the county general budget to the courthouse was approved. The funds were received as part of an Entergy Solutions Incentive to replace lights in the courthouse and the courtyard with LED energy saving lights.
In preparing for the operation of the new addition to the Boone County Jail, the court appropriated $16,416.04 to pay the salaries and benefits of a new clerk and four new jailer positions at the jail for the remainder of 2020. Boone County Justice of the Peace and Law Enforcement Committee chairman Bryan Snavely said the work is nearing completion and Sheriff Tim Roberson said he has been receiving applications for the new positions.
The final appropriation passed was a housekeeping chore. It released $72.87 from the county general fund to the sheriff’s office for COBRA insurance benefits for the months of September, October and November 2020 from previous employees who are continuing coverage.
The Budget and Finance Committee reviewed the draft of the 2021 County General budget last week. Final adjustments along with the proposed County Road budget will be presented at the regular December meeting for passage, announced committee chairman Justice Jim Harp.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway gave a report about the recent county clean-up collection held at Methvin Sanitation facilities in Harrison.
He said the project received a lot of help and support from the community and everything went smoothly that Saturday.
He told some statistics on the amount of materials collected. Included was 50 pallets of electronic waste, 15,160 pounds of scrap metal, 27.5 tons of residential waste including furniture, 68 large truck and trailer tires, 62 ATV and lawnmower tires and 396 pickup truck and passenger car tires.
DSI provided trailers for the collection organized with the help of Methvin Sanitation and the city of Harrison. The final cost of the project hadn’t been determined as they will be for labor of county employees. Most of the collected items will be recycled.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, who serves on the district solid waste board, introduced the district’s new solid waste director, Steve Kershaw. Kershaw said he is a native of Liverpool, England. He has a degree in mechanical engineering. He earned a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Florida State University. He worked for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection working mostly on ground water pollution projects.
Last January his wife took a position at North Arkansas College in Harrison.
