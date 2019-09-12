The Boone County Quorum Court sided with history when it met in regular monthly session Tuesday night, Sept. 10. The justices of the peace adopted an appropriation ordinance allowing the county to spend $1,000 to purchase two sets of banners calling attention to the county's sesquicentennial. Boone County officially became the state's 62nd county on April 9, 1869.
The passage of the ordinance fulfills a request made to the Budget and Finance Committee last week from Toinette Madison, director the Boone County Heritage and Railroad Museum. She has been raising funds to purchase educational banners to mark the county's 150th anniversary. She brought samples of the banners showing the history of Boone County for JPs to look at. A set of five banners, each about 6 feet high, come with retractable stands. The cost is $494.97 per set. She asked the JPs to authorize the purchase of two sets.
The banners will be rotated and displayed at locations around the county and after the observance they will become permanent features at the courthouse and county buildings.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway introduced the Boone County Library's newest board member, DeShay Melbourne.
There were two housekeeping items taken up in the short meeting.
Both ordinances concerned the county jail.
Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore pointed out to the court during committee meetings that the County Jail Operations Fund was not receiving reimbursements from the state to defray the cost of housing state prisoners at the jail. The money has instead been deposited in the county's General Fund.
JPs agreed that these funds should be placed in the proper fund they were expensed from and that all future reimbursements for holding state prisoners shall be deposited in the County Jail Operations Fund.
The second ordinance authorized the county judge to appropriate $16,142.12 from the County Jail Maintenance Fund and transfer it to the Jail Maintenance Fund General Supplies account. This amount is a reimbursement from the Commissary Fund as the money was paid from line item 3017-0418-2006 to pay for commissary expenses that should have been paid from the Commissary Fund. The Commissary Fund deposited this amount in Fund 3017 and needed to be appropriated to the above line item to correct the balance with no new funds involved.
