The Boone County Quorum Court also took care of some housekeeping chores Tuesday night, including amending the 2019 budget and the county's Jail Sales Tax Fund.
JP Bryan Snavely, chairman of the jail committee, explained that the architect fee and contingencies for unanticipated costs for the jail expansion project needed to be moved within the Jail Sales Tax Fund into a specified account dedicated for the County Jail Addition. The appropriation calls for $178,052.26.
He also explained that $72,597.06 of that amount had already been paid to the architect, but needed to come out of a separate account.
JP Bobby Woods said the ordinance needed clarification and proposed amending the ordinance to specifically say that the sum was used to pay architect fees.
The amended ordinance passed unanimously.
An appropriation ordinance was passed moving funds to the Sheriff’s Office and Veteran’s Services Office. The sum of $158.64, were received for the months of August, September and October from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing insurance coverage with no new funds appropriated.
Another appropriation was made from the County General Fund to the county collector for $1,111.70.
The court also approved the county judge's reappointments to the Hillcrest Nursing Home Board. They are James Norton through 2023 and Roy Smith though 2024.
Millage rates for taxing units in Boone County were not approved by the court Tuesday. The millage rates are normally approved in November. The county judge's office reported Wednesday that the ordinance is still being prepared.
However, JP Fred Woehl handed out information prior to the meeting showing how a dollar is shared by the various taxing units: $0.84, for each school district; $0.05, to county general; $0.05 for the community college; $0.03, for the county library; and $0.03 for county roads.
Budget and Finance Committee chairman Jim Harp announced there will be a committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the courtroom of the Boone County Courthouse. The meeting will be held to work on the 2020 county budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.