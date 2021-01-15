Beginning in February, Boone County justices of the peace will have to reset their alarms to ensure they get to committee and regular monthly meetings on time. At least for a little while. To make things more efficient and uniform, both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management building at 400 East Prospect Avenue in Harrison. The county courthouse is designated as a secondary location for the meetings when needed. The meeting times have been at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.
At its first regular meeting of the new year, held Tuesday night, the quorum court passed the ordinance establishing the organization, management and rules of procedure for the Boone County Quorum Court, along with five other ordinances and a resolution.
The reorganization ordinance was discussed at length last week during committee meetings. Bobby Woods, chairman of the Personnel Committee, presented the reworked ordinance and suggested the regular monthly meeting be referred to as a “meeting of all committees” that would also begin at 6 p.m. one week prior to the regular quorum court meeting. He added that the agenda should list all committees along with the chairperson and the names of each member with a list of items up for discussion by each committee. If a committee has no business to discuss it will be passed over. Each chairperson needs to get the topics or ordinances to the county judge’s office so that it can be placed on the agenda. Each agenda shall include a clause stating “New Business – Open as needed” in the event there is unknown new business or updates to bring forth from any committee. Judge Robert Hathaway said he would like all topics and ordinances to be provided to his office one week prior to the meeting. Executive Assistant Shirley Wise stated that the office needs to have them early in order to get everything completed for the meetings. The ordinances need to be written by either by an elected official or a quorum court member before it is given to the county judge’s office.
The proposal did not go without lots of discussion during the committee meeting. Justice Ralph Guynn said people who get off work at 5 p.m. or later might not have enough time to make it to the meeting. Justice Fred Woehl added that one reason this was being considered is because there are elected officials and employees who work all day and then have to wait around town for hours before the regular meeting starts.
Woods said that it has been suggested and considered multiple times in the past. In addition, he said that he believes it does give working people enough time to make it to the meeting. Justice Glenn Redding agreed and said most people who come to the meetings have a purpose for being there and can make arrangements to attend.
JP Heath Kirkpatrick, a new member of the court and a former city council member, mentioned that 6 p.m. always worked out great for the public during his time on the city council.
The ordinance was passed unanimously Tuesday night.
Other business approved Tuesday:
• An appropriation ordinance placing $573,116.74 received from the CARES Act into a proper fund in the county budget. It was sponsored by Justice David Thompson.
• An appropriation ordinance to move $1,154.79 within the deputy prosecutor’s office to pay for computer services within the office. It was sponsored by Justice Glenn Redding.
• An appropriation ordinance moving $4,782.24 received from Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District for 2018 E-Waste disposal into the proper fund. The ordinance was sponsored by Justice Fred Woehl.
• An appropriation ordinance to move $714.23 from the OEM budget to the Road Department budget to reimburse the road department for the cost of fuel. It was sponsored by Justice Woehl.
• An appropriation ordinance to move $1,369.39 from the interest distributed to closed FEMA funds into the Road Department Fund. This was sponsored by Justice Jim Harp.
• A resolution supporting a grant for the Omaha Fire District, sponsored by Justice James Widner. The Omaha Rural Fire Association has presented plans to purchase a pumper fire truck for the Omaha Fire District. It is seeking from the Arkansas Rural Development Commission a state grant in the amount of $15,000. The Boone County judge or treasurer is authorized to administer the grant funds.
In keeping with COVID-19 protocols all attendees were required to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
Also on the agenda was Bob Largent, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, presenting fourth quarter of 2020 economic development report.
