Boone County saw a record voter turnout in the 2020 General Election and those voters went the way of most of the rest of the state.
Records show more than 17,000 people voted, either early, by absentee or on election day.
More than 1,300 people voted by absentee ballot. 15 of those ballots didn’t include a copy of the voter’s photo ID and 13 didn’t include the necessary voter statement form. Those voters were being contact by mail to cure those deficiencies before the election is certified next Friday.
There were also 18 provisional ballots cast, so the Boone County Election Commission will go over those to determine if they should be counted.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton said the state wants all county clerk’s office employees who worked on the election and all pollworkers to be tested for COVID-19 in the near future.
And that might be a good idea.
Marion County Clerk Dawn Moffett said two pollworkers tested positive for the virus. They worked at the courthouse and at Flippin School, she added.
Unofficial election results show U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton took almost 82% of votes cast in Boone County, which was an even higher percentage in the state-wide race against Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington.
Cotton — 783,487
Harrington — 391,998
U.S. Rep. Steve Womack also landed about 82% of votes cast in Boone County. That was also a higher percentage than Womack garnered across the entire of District 3 against Democrat Celeste Williams and Libertarian Michael J. Kalagias.
Womack — 211,732
Williams — 103,966
Kalagias — 12,832
Like the majority of the rest of the state, Boone County voters approved Issue No. 1.
• Issue No. 1
An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution Continuing a One-Half Percent (0.5%) Sales and Use Tax for State Highways and Bridges; County Roads, Bridges and Other Surface Transportation After the Retirement of the Bonds Authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91
FOR — 644,658 or 55%
AGAINST — 521,344 or 45%
“The passage of Issue 1 is truly a victory for the State of Arkansas,” Arkansas Department of Transportation director Lorie Tudor said in a statement. “The continued investment and progress in our roads will increase safety and mobility and provide economic opportunities for generations to come. This success is due to a strong collaboration by all stakeholders.”
Boone County voter also approved Issue No. 2 as did the rest of the state.
• Issue No. 2
A Constitutional Amendment to Amend the Term Limits Applicable to Members of the General Assembly, to be Known as the “Arkansas Term Limits Amendment”
FOR — 632,866 or 55%
AGAINST — 510,564 or 45%
Issue No. 3 was defeated statewide and Boone County voters were on the same side of history.
• Issue No. 3
A Constitutional Amendment To Amend The Process For The Submission, Challenge, And Approval Of Proposed Initiated Acts, Constitutional Amendments, And Referenda
FOR — 491,915 or 44%
AGAINST — 623,770 or 56%
