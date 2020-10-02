JASPER - Sen. John Boozman paid a visit last Friday to the Boston Mountain Community Health Center's school based clinic in Jasper, meeting with Dr. Jacky Dunn, D.O., Debbie Ackerson, Boston Mountain's chief executive officer, and Jennifer DePriest, Boston Mountain's chief operating officer.
The senator commended the health center for it performance and service to the community. The center's clinics have been on the front line in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic offering testing and presenting challenges unique to rural areas of the state.
Ackerson said patients who live in the most isolated areas come to the clinics often when they should be going to the nearest hospital emergency room. COVID-19 has added another challenge.
"Our clinic (Jasper) since Sept. 1 has had 92 positive cases of COVID-19," said Dunn, who also serves as the Newton County Health Officer. He said the county health unit has had around 25-30 positive test results.
Ackerson said a game changer for the clinics has been their ability to perform rapid testing due to the center's obtaining access to rapid testing technology through its health services vendor, McKesson Corporation. She said the center's medical director said recently no inaccurate results have reported to date.
Dunn said in addition to COVID-19 the seasonal flu has already arrived. He said he saw in the past two weeks at his clinics in Jasper and at Deer 11 cases of Influenza B and 10 cases of Influenza A. "I've been a physician for 45 years and never saw it hit so early before.”
"We do whatever is safe," Ackerson said. If necessary, staff will go out to the parking lot to treat and test patients. Those who need a full examination can be brought into the clinics' isolation rooms. Tents are set up at most of the center's clinics.
Ackerson said the clinics take things one day at a time and face the challenges as they present themselves. She said the center is having a problem getting the quantity of flu vaccine its clinics will need.
“The 340B Drug Pricing Program is critical for us," she told the senator.
The 340B Drug Pricing Program is a US federal government program created in 1992 that requires drug manufacturers to provide outpatient drugs to eligible health care organizations and covered entities at significantly reduced prices. Recently several drug manufacturers have said they will stop replenishing drugs to 340B contract pharmacies and limit distribution to covered entities.
In response, several provider groups and policymakers have written to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) asking them to intervene.
Boozman said the Arkansas delegation can fight for the program, but there is no substitute for concerted efforts at the grassroots level. "A lot is going on, right now,” Boozman said. “It is getting it presented to people and explaining why it is such an important program."
Telehealth has become a way to provide health services to rural residents. Dunn said the clinics have expanded the service and the center has received additional equipment through grants. Ackerson said reimbursements are no longer the problem they were a couple of years ago.
Boozeman said the telehealth issue is being embraced by providers. State health groups need to continue to support and promote it. Broadband is also a huge issue.
"We've had all of this tragedy come out of COVID. I think the silver lining is that there is real recognition of telemedicine," Boozman said.
