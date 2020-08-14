Representatives from Boutique Air dropped in at the Boone County Regional Airport for an unofficial visit before submitting their bid to provide Essential Air Service, which deadlines Aug. 17.
Assistant general manager Brian Kondrad and project manager Katy Igarta drove in to meet with as many airport board members as could meet on short notice.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon and Airport Board chairman Tom Benton, as well as board members Blaise Koch and Jim Kelly, listened to the representatives and asked and answered questions about the services the airport needed, and what Boutique Airlines would provide.
Boutique Airlines flies into the same FBO that currently services Southern Airways Express customers in Dallas.
Boutique Air operates a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.
“Pilatus usually fly at 26,000 feet and can easily go higher or around to avoid storms. We are a pressurized plane with eight passengers and are approved for one pilot, but we usually fly with two,” Kondrad. “We are the only commuter airlines using Pilatus.”
The representatives wanted to get the opinion of the board members on the hubs to offer in their bids. Dallas (DFW) is a sure hub to bid on. There was a lot of discussion about the merits of flying into Memphis, which numbers dropped even before COVID-19.
“We want our bid to fit you guys the best,” Kondrad said. So, the group discussed back and forth about the second hub to suggest. Nashville, St. Louis, Kansas City or using all 18 EAS flights to Dallas were open for discussion.
McCutcheon said Dallas currently has 12 round-trip flights and six round-trip to Memphis each week.
She reminded the board their discussion was not set in stone. Kondrad agreed, even after the bid is submitted and if accepted by the Harrison board, locations can be changed.
He gave the example of a community who wanted Atlanta as their second option. But when COVID hit and people weren’t flying internationally, they wanted to change to Nashville.
“It seems more people are willing to fly into a smaller location. So, it took about a week to get the change approved, but we did,” Kondrad said.
The group discussed why they had begged for Memphis flights four years ago, but McCutcheon felt like the numbers had dropped off.
McCutcheon said Southern Air currently has 12 round trip flights to Dallas a week and there are no seats available. So, the option of Dallas only was discussed extensively.
Kondrad said Boutique Air writes about $20-$30 of advertising dollars into their bid. They also plan to dedicate an airplane to Harrison which would overnight here. “We have our own deicing equipment, but would be open to renting a hanger especially during the winter months,” he said.
COVID-19 has cured the pilot shortage and Boutique has a flex program in place with United Airlines to put off-duty pilots to work if needed. They also have an interline agreement with American Airlines for baggage transfers and a codeshare agreement with United Airlines.
Kondrad said some fares start as low as $27 with no bag or change fees. But most fares are $39 and never higher than $79. They can also accept a bag 24 hours in advance of an international flight if needed because of weight allowances. When connecting to another airline, there are still no baggage fees. But when returning home, and starting out with American Airlines or United, there are baggage fees.
McCutcheon said presentations from the airlines who bid on Boone County EAS will be scheduled after bids are presented to the DOT before midnight Monday, Aug. 17.
