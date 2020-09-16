Based out of San Francisco, California, Boutique Air officially submitted their proposal to the Department of Transportation to provide Essential Air Service to the Boone County Regional Airport on Aug. 31 and met with the airport Board of Directors on Tuesday to make their presentation.
Boutique Air currently flies with a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 and Beechcraft King Air 350. Their proposal states they will fly in an eight- or nine-passenger configuration with a pressurized cabin, power outlets and an enclosed lavatory.
They have an interline agreement with American Airlines and an interline and codeshare agreement with United Airlines.
Project manager Katy Igarta said they are known for their great customer service. “We have live chat, email or phone support, 24/7, 365 days a year. We don’t close. And we can be flexible with our passengers.”
Customers can make last minute changes for flight dates from their phones or home computers as well as printing their own boarding pass or displaying it on their phone.
Tom Warren, business development strategy, is also a pilot and loves the Pilates plane. “We have always increased enplanements in every city we operate.”
Brian Kondrad, assistant general manager, explained that passengers would be able to book a Boutique Air flight from Harrison to anywhere in the world and connect with United or American Airlines from any of the traditional sites for flights. Luggage would be ticketed from Harrison to destination and handled by Boutique staff through security since Harrison does not have Transportation Security Administration.
All proposals include round trip, non-stop flights with an average fare of $49.
• Option 1 includes 18 flights to Dallas (DFW).
• Option 2 includes 12 flights to Dallas (DFW) and six to Nashville (BNA).
• Option 3 proposes 12 flights to Dallas and six to St. Louis, Missouri (STL).
• Option 4 is 12 flights to Dallas and six to Memphis, Tennessee (MEM).
Boutique has a total of 450 employees, 165 pilots and 34 planes. “We are the largest commuter airline operating the PC12,” Kondrad said. “This is a great plane built for all kinds of weather. Plus, with our pressurized cabins, we can fly faster and high above bad weather, too,” Warren added. The Dallas flight would be about 58-59 minutes.
Boutique Air generates around $60 million in revenue each year. “We have no additional fees,” Kondrad said. “No fees for changing flights, pets or luggage.”
Snacks and water are also provided on each flight. Igarta said customers like to take selfies on the plane to make it look like they are flying in a private jet. “That’s how nice our planes are.”
The team stressed the reliability of their planes and customer service. Some pilots have started their careers as a customer service agent and worked their way up to captain. “They know what a traveler needs and expects, and we provide that,” Igarta said.
Boutique Air has an agreement with United, so pilots can continue to excel and climb the ladder of success.
Warren added, “We know this board has supported Boutique Air in the past, and we hope you will do so again.”
Visit boutique air.com for more information about the company.
