DEER — The Deer/Mt. Judea Board of Education met in regular monthly session Monday night, Dec. 9, and accepted the resignation of Deer Boys Basketball Coach Adam Brothers. Brothers was also a social studies teacher and worked as an instructor in the school's Gifted and Talented program.
The board, meeting at the Deer campus, went into executive session at 6:40 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel. It returned to open session at about 8:30 p.m. and voted to accept the resignation. The board did not address the reason for the resignation in open session.
The board took care of some other business that was on the meeting's agenda, but then returned to executive session.
Superintendent Andrew Curry reported to the Times Tuesday that the board did not take any further action after coming out of executive session some time later. Curry said the basketball program would operate with Miranda Gilmore coaching the junior and senior girls and boys teams with Deer School Principal Bill Mizaur serving as assistant coach in the interim.
Last August, the board transferred girls basketball coach Brothers to replace Elvis Middleton after he resigned as school principal and boys coach. The board at that time hired Gilmore as girls basketball coach. She is also the school's dyslexia interventionist, health and physical education instructor. Mizaur was hired school principal last September.
In other action, the board approved the anticipated 2021-2022 school district budget for purposes required by the upcoming school election which will be held along with the Arkansas Presidential Primary Election next March. The school district is not seeking a millage increase. The lone candidate to file for the school board's Zone 1 seat is Joey Madison.
The board renewed its long-range master plan that is required for the school district to be eligible to receive Partnership funding from the education department for improving existing buildings or to help meet costs in constructing new ones under the plan. No changes to the plan were made as the school did not carry out any construction or major maintenance projects last year.
The board also recognized the accomplishments of the Mt. Judea Schools' administrators and teachers for its growth scores on the ACT Aspire tests.
The school has received an Outstanding Educational Performance award (OEP) based on the 2019 content growth score calculated by the Arkansas Department of Education. These growth scores reflect how much students at the school improved from 2018 compared to how much they were expected to grow considering prior achievement.
The Mt. Judea K-12 received the Beating the Odds: Statewide High Math Growth at the High School Level for 2019.
Along with the award, the school received a congratulatory letter from Sarah McKenzi, Ph.D., executive director of the Office for Education Policy.
The resolution passed by the board was presented to Mt. Judea School Principal Brenda Napier and to Mt. Judea junior high math instructor Bob Edmonson.
