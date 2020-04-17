BRANSON, Mo. — A wellness products company located in Branson, Missouri, has been sent a cease and desist order by the Missouri Attorney General’s office for its sale of KN95 masks.
Tuning Element, located in Castle Rock Plaza in Branson, offers a variety of wellness products including jewelry, water bottles, relief patches and clips, which, according the website, “support pain management and normal cell function.”
The cease and desist letter sent Wednesday, April 15, alleges that the prices of KN95 masks offered by Tuning Element have been inflated.
According to a press release from the Office of Missouri Attorney General Erick Schmitt, Tuning Element is advertising the sale of five-layer KN95 masks for $20 each, four-layer KN95 masks for $15 each and 50-count boxes for three-layer disposable masks for $99. They’re also charging an additional phone and internet fee of $1.82 per mask on top of the price of the item.
These products generally sell from $3.95 to $5.98 each, $2.99 each and $24.95 to $39.99 for 50-count boxes, according to the Office of the Missouri Attorney General.
The masks are no longer available online.
According to a press release from the business, the masks have never been stocked or sold prior to March 16.
“When I spoke with Assistant Attorney General Julia Cammack, she acknowledged that the price-gouging allegations were only based on the sale of similar products under normal circumstances,” said Tuning Element president and founder, Sean Martinez.
In the press release, Martinez defended the price, saying, “under normal circumstances, products come over by ship not by airplane. Normal express shipping (by air) is three to five days, not 10 to 20 days as is often the case now. It’s unfortunate that we ran into higher costs in order to get the masks here faster. But we all need these masks now, not three months from now when a ship arrives at port.”
Also provided in the press release was additional explanation about the costs of the masks. Christopher Ray, Tuning Element marketing director, maintained that “every part of the supply chain has had to increase their prices,” as well pointing to a temporary surcharge on Express shipping by FedEx.
