BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are investigating an armed robbery reported Thursday evening in which the victim was shot with a crossbow, a press release said.
At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Branson Police responded to the report of a robbery in a wooded area off of Animal Safari Road where a caller reported two men with firearms were trying to steal a motor vehicle.
When police arrived, they found a victim who was shot by one of the robbery suspects with a crossbow. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The Taney County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted Branson officers to establish a perimeter and thoroughly search the area.
Officers located and arrested one suspect. Detectives continue to investigate and seek the second suspect. The victim was transported by Taney County Ambulance to Cox Hospital Branson, treated for minor injuries and released.
This investigation is on-going. Formal charges will be sought from the Taney County Prosecutor against both suspects. All persons involved in this incident were known to each other.
“This is an isolated instance with no continued threat to the public,” the press release said.
