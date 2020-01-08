BRANSON, Mo – The city of Harrison is encouraging business owners to get their business licenses. The city of Branson, Missouri, is threatening to close three businesses over the same matter.
The city of Branson is issuing forced closure notices as of Jan.7 for the following lodging establishments for failure to have a current business license:
• Polar Bear Inn (Lowden Street Properties) 3545 Arlene Dr
• Travel Inns (Travel Inn Apartments) 251 Expressway Ln
• Windmill Inn and Suites 2425 W 76 Country Blvd
These businesses now have until Jan. 23 to obtain a business license or the city will be forced to close their doors, a press release said.
Under Branson Municipal Code, business owners are required to obtain or renew an annual Branson business license and businesses operating without an active business license may be forced to close its doors. In order to get a Branson lodging business license, all lodging establishments must pass a health inspection by the Taney County Health Department, a fire inspection from the Branson Fire Department, a code inspection by the Branson Police Department, pay all taxes and fees and present their State of Missouri issued lodging license.
In accordance with city code, the city will provide written notice via certified mail to the mailing address on file and in-person to the business location. The city will also post closure notices on the business property, visible to all guests. These notices, issued Tuesday, will provide the businesses a minimum of 10 working days to remedy any outstanding issues that are preventing the business from obtaining a license. The posted and written notices specify the city will enforce the closure starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 23 if the business does not obtain a business license before then.
