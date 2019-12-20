JASPER — Jasper School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel was selected by the board of education Wednesday night to be the district's next superintendent, succeeding Jeff Cantrell who announced he will resign at the end of the school year.
The board met in special session Wednesday night at the Kingston campus to make its selection between Brasel and Zane Vanderpool, currently the principal of Glenn A. Duffy Elementary School in Gravette. Cantrell made the announcement Thursday morning.
Brasel was hired by the board last March to fill the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction position. She has 20 years of teaching experience. Brasel came from the Huntsville School District where she was the principal of the Watson Primary School.
The school board met in regular monthly session Monday night, Dec. 16, and spent almost an hour in executive session to discuss personnel. When the board reconvened in open session it was announced that it had narrowed its search for the next superintendent down to two candidates.
Superintendent Jeff Cantrell said the position attracted 22 candidates.
Cantrell tendered a letter of resignation which the board accepted at its regular meeting Monday night, Nov. 18. Cantrell told the board in the letter that he had accepted the director's position at the Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative.
He said he was offered the position, but that his resignation would not become effective until the end of the current school year, June 30, 2020. The board authorized Cantrell to begin advertising the superintendent vacancy immediately. Applications for the position were accepted through Monday, Dec. 9. The board met and evaluated the applicants.
Below is a statement Brasel sent to faculty and staff Thursday:
“Dear Faculty and Staff of JSD,
“It is with great honor and excitement that I have accepted the position as Superintendent of Jasper School District, beginning July 1, 2020. The past six months in the district have given me the opportunity to build relationships with many of you and to witness the hard work that you put in each day. Wonderful things are happening throughout the district and I am so thankful to be a part of this team.
“In moving forward, we will stay focused and committed to our Vision of ONE District, ONE Team, ONE mission. Through collaborative efforts focused on student growth, I am confident that we will continue to see great things happening for kids.
“I appreciate the confidence of the Board and commit to working hard on behalf of the students, staff, and parents of JSD. Mr. Cantrell has done a fabulous job in leading this district and I look forward to learning as much as I can from him over these next few months. I appreciate the outpouring of support and encouragement from many of you throughout this process. Together, we are going to accomplish great things and continue to make this district a place where Opportunities Never End.
“Sincerely,
“Dr. Brasel”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.