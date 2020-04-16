EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Macie Breedlove and Dalton McGinnis are the 2020 High Honors students for Deer High School. Macie is the daughter of Frankie and Sheryl Breedlove. Dalton is the son of Bradley McGinnis and Kristie McGinnis.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of High Honors graduate?
Macie: My family has always pushed me to have good grades. Ever since I was little, my grandpa would always say that I’d better have straight A’s and that has kept me motivated throughout my years in school.
Dalton: My parents were the ones who encouraged me to reach the goal of High Honors.
• What was a favorite extracurricular activity you did in elementary school?
Macie: My favorite was basketball. My passion for basketball started at a young age.
Dalton: Peewee basketball was my favorite in elementary because I wasn’t old enough to be on the golf team.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Macie: Technology has benefited by education without a doubt. Being able to take college classes online has helped me be more prepared to start college this fall.
Dalton: Technology has been a benefit because I can find information whenever I need it and it has made it a lot easier.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Macie: My advice is to take in every moment because before you know it, you’ll have responsibilities and that’s never fun.
Dalton: I would tell someone just starting high school to not become a procrastinator. I was a procrastinator for a little bit in high school and it was way more stress than I needed.
• What are your future plans?
Macie: I plan to start college this fall at Northark and major in business.
Dalton: My plans are to further my education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University by majoring in business with a minor in entrepreneurship. I will also play golf on their golf team and hopefully fulfill my dream of becoming a professional golfer.
