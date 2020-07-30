PRUITT — The structure of the bridge of the Buffalo National River at Pruitt has started to show more progress as the beams are being moved through Jasper.
Trucks hauling those massive beams have been making the winding trip north on Highway 7, which includes several 90-degree or greater curves for which the scenic highway is known.
The condition of the existing bridge, built in 1931, has deteriorated over the years as traffic between Harrison and Russellville on Highway 7 has increased.
According to ARDOT, an average of 2,800 vehicles crossed the Pruitt Bridge per day in 2016 and 13% of those vehicles were large trucks.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the contract for the new bridge to Crouse Construction on its bid of about $13.6 million in early 2019. Construction began in July 2019.
ARDOT officials say Crouse’s contract allowed for 240 work days, which means the company is only charged for days when weather permits work.
The bridge is scheduled to be completed in November of this year.
