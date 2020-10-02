PRUITT — You may have seen the massive girders being hauled to the work site for the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt. But what happens when they arrive?
The last two girders were delivered Thursday. Crystal Crouse with Crouse Construction, the contractor on the project, said there were about seven spots along Highway 7 where utility lines crossing the highway had to be raised to allow the girders to pass.
But it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. She said the lines will sag lower in summer heat and that would have meant more lines would need to be raised.
The girders were loaded off the trailers using two cranes on the job site. Once on the ground, the first truck was backed out and the second and final big rig pulled in. The process was repeated and somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 pounds of girders were on the ground ready to be put in place. But not right then.
Dean Crouse with Crouse Construction explained that it was too windy to put the girders in place Thursday. The two cranes used to unload the girders would have to move them near the structure to allow a bigger crane to make the final move of hoisting them into place for installation.
People had wondered why they didn’t use helicopters to set the girders into place. Aside from the expense of choppers and the sheer weight of the girders, Crouse said it just isn’t practical.
Precision is key.
The girders are fabricated to fit exactly to one another with large bolts to connect them. The holes for the bolts are drilled at 1.0635 inches through which 1-inch bolts are fastened. That leaves little room for error, which requires the crane to move the girder slowly, in increments of a fraction of an inch at a time. Helicopters would never be able to do the job.
Crouse explained that when the HVAC units were installed for The Home Depot in Harrison, they did use helicopters.
The wash from the rotors made it difficult to stand under them. The units swayed back and forth as they were being lowered into place. The helicopters were also equipped with a rip cord that would allow the pilot to cut the unit loose if something went wrong to avoid crashing a helicopter. Cutting a 100,000-pound girder loose would be catastrophic.
Crouse said he spoke with the hauling company – Jones Heavy Hauling – and they praised people in the area for being understanding and helping with moving the pieces of the new bridge to the site.
They don’t always get so much help from local authorities. That wasn’t the case with local Arkansas State Police, Newton and Boone County authorities, Jasper Police, Harrison Police and other agencies along the way.
The first girders came up Highway 7 from Van Buren because they were too tall to cross the current bridge from the north. Someone noted that it looked like something of a Christmas parade passing through Jasper with people coming out to watch. It was, after all, something none of them would see again.
On subsequent trips through Jasper, one of the truck drivers brought along candy to throw to bystanders as the “parade” came through.
Crouse made a road under the bridge for the crane to maneuver. That meant blocking part of the river channel, but Crouse said all that material will be removed when they are done in order to leave it as near like it was before the job started.
And what about the old bridge?
There had been a move to save it as a walking bridge, but no one wanted to assume the liability. It’s historic and a landmark in Newton County, but it was built in the 1930s and has deteriorated over the years.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, an average of 2,800 vehicles crossed the Pruitt Bridge per day in 2016 and 13% of those vehicles were large trucks.
Crouse recalled his own experiences driving a big rig over the old, narrow bridge. He said that if he was meeting another 18-wheeler, he would look to see if the other driver was hugging the edge. If not, it might be the other driver’s first trip and it would be best to wait before crossing. If so, they would pull in the mirrors on the rigs and to keep them from hitting as they passed.
“If you didn’t, you had a good chance of going back to Collier’s and getting you a new mirror,” Crouse said.
Many Newton County residents won’t be so sorry to see the old bridge go and the new one open. Those residents also won’t be sorry to see construction done and traffic no longer impeded.
In spring 2021, after all traffic has been diverted to the new roadway, the fate of the old bridge will be set into action.
“We’re going to blast it down and cut it up,” Crouse said. “There’s no way you could ever disassemble it.”
