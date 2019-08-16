If you follow the MMA and UFC, you know who Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell is. After next Saturday, you might be able to say you’ve met him.
Mitchell will make an appearance at the Clark Creek Farms’ Cafe on the northwest corner of the Harrison square Saturday evening.
The website sherdog.com — the official MMA site — shows that Mitchell is from Sherwood. And he is not ashamed of that fact at all.
In an interview after his third successful UFC fight, Mitchell stepped to the microphone and made it clear where he places his loyalties.
“Hey, Papaw? Call my mama and tell her I’m fine. And tell her to be hungry when she picks me up. I’m taking her out for steak. I want to thank Arkansas. Everybody back home, remember: Y’all my inspiration. I ain’t supposed to be here because I’m from Arkansas … Every time they put a mike in front of my face I’m going to say, ‘Arkansas.’”
That particular video went viral on social media and is still popular. His record shows he is 11-1-0 in the MMA and 3-0 in the UFC
Ronnie Long, owner of the cafe, is stoked to have Mitchell appear at the restaurant.
“I want him here because he’s an Arkansas boy,” Long told the Daily Times. “He’s native. He eats healthy. He’s part of the fastest growing sport in the world. We are completely local, or as local as we can be, from our meat to our vegetables.
“We’re just honored to support an Arkansas boy at such a high level, undefeated in the UFC. He’s local. We’re local.”
Long said Mitchell is scheduled to host a meet-and-greet beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.