The first of some large girders that will be used in building the new bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt was brought through Harrison on Thursday, but more are coming.
Officials say the girder brought through by 18-wheeler Thursday was about 90 feet long. It was escorted by numerous police agencies.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said the driver made the 90-degree turns at the north interchange, between Davis Buick GMC Cadillac (formerly Ben Eddings Auto Group) and Miller Hardware and at Pine and Central without problems.
But he also said more girders will come through Harrison next week and they are longer. Not only that, there will be two girders on Tuesday and two more on Thursday.
Those girders are manufactured by W&W AFCO Steel in Van Buren.
Jeremy Land, project manager with W&W AFCO Steel, said his company was contracted by Crouse Construction in early 2019 to provide the superstructure of the bridge. They immediately began ordering raw materials from various companies, but it was all all domestic steel.
Those materials were welded together — the difference between a girder and a beam is that a beam is a solid piece of steel that is rolled into the I-shape, while girders are fabricated. Basically, AFCO builds the the bridge in their factory, then dismantles it for shipping.
“It’s a big, giant jigsaw puzzle we take apart,” Land said. They then give the construction crew instructions for putting the puzzle back together.
Those girders will make the superstructure of the bridge, forming the roadway after they’re topped with more steel and concrete.
Land said Crouse Construction has been great to work with on the project.
Jones Heavy Hauling of North Little Rock was contracted to take girders to the job site.
“They are one of very few trucking companies we trust with our product,” Land said.
As they were hauling girders in from the south on Highway 7, the company would stop near the runaway truck ramp on the mountain above Jasper to let Jasper officials know they were about to come through. They had to take up the entire roadway and even disconnect the rear axle of the trailer to allow it to be steered to make some of the sharper curves on Highway 7.
The haulers get an escort from Arkansas Highway Police from the start of the journey, but he said Jasper and Newton County authorities also were very cooperative.
Harrison Police and Boone County authorities were also a great deal of help Thursday. Graddy said he and Assistant Police Chief John Cagle escorted the girder all the way to the construction site.
The girder that went through Harrison on Thursday weighed in at about 61,000 pounds and the length is a challenge as well.
“Essentially you’ve got a third of a football field coming at you down the highway,” Land said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.