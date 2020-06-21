You can get a look at a new public safety building in the planning stage when the Harrison City Council meets in special session Monday night.
Harrison City Hall on South Spring Street houses the police department, Fire Station 1 and city operations. The building sits in the flood plain and is about 70 years old.
The city had entered a bid on what was then North Arkansas College Center Campus and the Durand Center when the college put it up for sale in 2019.
The plan was to move City Hall to that location. However, the city lost out on the bidding process and former Mayor Jeff Crockett bought the building that is now Crockett Tower. The deal closed Aug. 1, 2019.
That same month, city officials presented the idea of a new public safety building that would house a centralized fire station, the police department and some city operations’ office/City Hall separating them.
Voters approved a 0.5% sales tax dedicated to police and fire in 2014. The ordinance voters approved called for 30% of tax receipts go into a fund for new equipment for both departments.
In August 2019, Police Chief Chris Graddy told the council that the department’s equipment was by far more up to date, but “we are still in a 1952 model building. When I went to work here in 1987, we were in the same square footage we are today. We’ve at least doubled in size if not tripled in employees. We are crammed into the same square footage.”
He showed photos of a conference room that is also used as a storage room, five detectives’ offices that are either the size of a closet or are similarly crammed with equipment and paperwork. A trailer is parked behind City Hall to store files, he said. Another office is being shared by six other officers. There is only one holding facility that can be used to hold an individual for only two hours according to state jail standards. The evidence room is dark, dingy, and not climate controlled.
He said both officers’ and the public’s security and safety are in peril. Other law enforcement facilities have a secure area to intake prisoners into the department for booking and processing.
“We take our prisoners out in a back alley. We’ve fought in that back alley, we chased in that back alley and if anybody wanted to ambush us it would be easy to do in that back alley,” Graddy said.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery noted some history about the building and its scars. City Hall was heavily damaged by the 1979 gas explosion that destroyed the Alltel Telephone Company building where Windstream is located today. He showed photos of cracks in the walls and floors that were created as a result of that event, He also showed where several bolts are located on the front of the station that are holding the building together.
The city plans to use proceeds from the sales tax to fund the police and fire portions of the new building, but that money can’t be used for City Hall without violating terms of the ordinance voters approved.
So, the city plans to use proceeds from franchise fees for the City Hall portion.
Franchise fees are paid by utilities who operate within the city limits. The fee is a percentage of sales utilities report and the amount is passed on to utility customers.
City Chief Financial officer Luke Feighert said using those fees for the building construction will require an ordinance.
The new building is set to be constructed behind Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road on what was a softball field.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said officials will unveil drawings of the proposed building Monday night. In addition, discussion of the franchise fee ordinance is also on the agenda.
To meet social distancing requirements, the meeting is scheduled to be held in the fellowship hall of Real Ministries directly across South Spring from City Hall. It was the former home of First Presbyterian Church.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
