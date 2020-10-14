Mark Hanshaw, Harrison Roundup Club rodeo chairman, said the PRCA Xtreme Bulls Tour scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights will have some major talent from the bull riding world.
Hanshaw said 65 bull riders from 25 states and Australia are scheduled to compete over the two-night event.
“We have got some really, really well-known people and top hands,” Hanshaw said.
Hanshaw went on to say that some rodeos held in the past didn’t even draw that many cowboys in total. An extra $10,000 prize money has been added for the event.
All the judges for the weekend have judged National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Skip Emmett, who is the arena director for the event, is also qualified as a judge for the NFR.
The bucking bulls will be provided by the three top PRCA contractors. Bull riding fans will also be treated to the comedy antics of PRCA Barrelman of the Year, Jason Farley. The “Cowboy Lifesavers” are two of the best in the bullfighting business — Champion Freestyle Bullfighter Noah Krepps of Newton County and one of the top PRCA Bullfighters, Mark Weber.
Hanshaw said there has been a rodeo-type event in the Roundup Club arena for the last 50 years or so.
An added attraction will be a drawing each night for a $500 gift certificate from Powell Feed & Pet Supplies (must be present to win). Enter at Powell Feed.
An anticipated feature is a 12-foot-by-20-foot high-resolution jumbotron that rises out of a trailer and rotates 360 degrees.
“It’s going to add a whole new dimension to it,” Hanshaw said. “We’re trying to do it up really, really right.”
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and Hanshaw said you want to be early to get a seat because the show will start at 8 p.m. Parking will be on the midway where the carnival has been held during the Northwest Arkansas District Fair.
Advance tickets are $15 with kids 5 and under getting in free. Tickets are available at Powell Feed & Pet Supplies, Hudson’s Supermarket and Cash Saver 870 Grocery.
Hanshaw said that COVID-19 restrictions will allow them to have only about 2,000 people at the event each night. So, he’s encouraging everyone to buy tickets as soon as possible.
“When it’s sold out, it’s sold out,” he said. “We’re going to be socially responsible.
