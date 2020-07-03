Something new is coming to the 25th Annual Arkansas State Balloon Festival scheduled for Sept. 11-13 at the Boone County Regional Airport.
The airport Board of Directors met for their monthly meeting recently and heard the news from airport manager Judy McCutcheon that the Bulldogs were coming to the festival. She assured the board it was not the kind of bulldogs with four legs and a wagging tail, but an acrobatic airplane group.
The group is coming from Little Rock to be a participant in the Patriot March organized by Matt Russell, commander of the Boone County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and chairman of the Patriot March. The march was originally planned for the spring, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are privileged to live in a highly patriotic community. To honor those who protect our freedoms and lives, as well as the community that supports them, is a great honor,” said Russell. “Being part of the Arkansas Balloon Festival is a great opportunity for us.”
Several hundred people and groups are expected to march in honor of area veterans and first responders.
As part of the Patriot March, there will be a food drive to support veterans (Food For Vets) in the weeks leading up to the march. There will also be art and essay contests with a patriotic theme for schools in the area with cash prizes and the grand prize winners who will be featured at the Patriot March ceremony.
The Bulldogs are a highly trained group flying an experimental type aircraft known as Vans RVs’. They are two seat aircraft capable of over 200 mph.
Jerry “Homie” Homsley is a Bulldog pilot but will be the announcer for the demonstration at the festival. Homsley said, “Many of our pilots are former military including our Flight Lead, Gerald “Bulldog” Loyd from Dumas. Gerald flew Huey helicopters in Vietnam Nam earning more than 25 air medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was shot down twice … but just kept coming back for another mission ... thus the callsign of Bulldog.”
“We will have seven aircraft in formation with only about 15 feet separation. The team will make several formation changes, including the Big V, the Delta, the Diamond with a V, the Rocket and the Snake Dance,” Homsley said. “The Bulldog Formation Flight Team is excited to be performing at the Harrison Balloon Festival this fall.”
“We are very excited about the Patriot March now being a part of the Arkansas Balloon Festival,” said Matt Bell, executive director of the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Honoring our military, veterans and first responders is such a worthy cause and we’re thrilled to be part of that.”
Renée Swanson, festival coordinator, said, “The Arkansas Balloon Festival will begin Friday evening, Sept. 11, with the renown ‘Balloon Glow’ at the airport including many activities for both adults and children. On Saturday morning there will be balloon races followed by the Patriot March at noon. There will be tandem parachute jumps and helicopter rides available as well as tethered balloon rides Saturday evening.”
McCutcheon added, “We expect to have more than 60 aircraft and helicopters at the festival this year as well as an exceptional sky diving exhibition. Joining with the Patriot March is a great idea and will really add to the excitement.”
Russell said he wanted to thank the corporate sponsors Walmart, The Home Depot and Cornerstone Bank as well as the community for their support of veterans.
Additional details about the weekend event will be shared at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.