The Harrison School District is looking for more bus drivers. Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told Board of Education members Tuesday night that some bus routes are currently down.
Pratt explained that the six routes are vacant because of illness, be it COVID-19 related or not, as well as the recent death of long-time driver Jimmy Bass.
Pratt said administrators are scrambling to find drivers, recruiting coaches and anyone else who can legally operate a school bus.
“We’re reaching out for everybody we can to try and cover routes, so I just want to make you aware of that,” Pratt told the board.
Board president Mitch Magness said one issue with bus drivers is that they are in the age group considered to be more at-risk for contracting the coronavirus. So, they tend to get concerned if they suffer health problems of any kind.
“I don’t know how we get more bus drivers, younger bus drivers, but we need help,” Magness said.
Board member Jon Burnside said communication between parents and school administrators has been good during the pandemic, although that doesn’t necessarily negate frustration parents feel regarding getting their children to school.
Pratt said administrators understand how important it is to get children to school. Not only will they not get the needed education, but some also will miss out on a good meal.
In March, after the governor ordered public schools to shut down, school officials didn’t know how long the district would be able to even have school without major complications. He praised district Transportation Department staff for doing all they can in tough times.
“This is probably our biggest battle, at this point, we’ve had so far we’ve been able to have school,” Pratt said.
Josh Magness, Skyline Heights principal and former district operations manager, said some bus drivers are covering two routes, dropping off the first load of students and going back for a second round.
In discussion of personnel, Pratt told board members that state law pertaining to minimum wage is changing.
The district currently pays $75 a day for a substitute teacher. In order to meet with minimum wage requirements starting Jan. 1, 2021, that rate should go to $80 a day.
But Pratt recommended the board approve a proposal to pay sub teachers $90 a day, which is about $12.40 an hour. That can help make Harrison more competitive.
“We want to attract as many subs as possible,” Pratt said. Paraprofessionals who normally provide support and some intervention are being used as substitute teachers.
The proposal would have to be approved by the personnel policy committee and the board would make the final decision in December.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation.
In other personnel matters, the board voted to hire:
• Rebecca Hardesty as Special Education teacher at the Middle School to replace Cheryl Trotter effective Dec. 11.
• Irene Neely as cook at the Middle School to replace Jessica Hoyt effective Nov. 18. The board also approved Hoyt’s resignation effective Nov. 5.
The board approved retirement of:
• Peggy Harness as Middle School teacher effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Paula Shipman as Pathways teacher effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Doug Cox as High School teacher/coach effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Brenda Bell as cook at Skyline Heights effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
The board also approved the resignation of Pat Aust as cook at the High School effective Jan. 5, 2021.
Board meetings begin with a prayer and the pledge of allegiance. Students have often been called in to lead the pledge.
But the board was led in the pledge Tuesday night by the “Happy Hoppers” class at Harrison Pre-School by video.
Jenny Cowling, Preschool director, said the students in classes taught by Sherry Munzner and Kelly Scoggins, had been practicing the pledge since the beginning of school.
Cowling said she had earlier asked Pratt about letting the students lead the pledge, but attendance at board meetings is limited due to physical distancing requirements.
So, the students were recorded on video reciting the pledge on Oct. 19 and started Tuesday night’s meeting anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.